Who won last year’s AT&T Byron Nelson?

The PGA Tour will be headed to McKinney, Texas this weekend for the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson with Round 1 getting started on Thursday, May 12th and will get started Sunday, May 15th. This will be the final event before the second major of the season with the PGA Championship.

KH Lee is the defending champion of this event as he finished three strokes ahead of the rest of the pack with a -25 score after four rounds. The repeat winners of this event include Sergio Garcia, Bruce Lietzke, Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Sam Snead.

Lee is a long shot to repeat as he will enter the tournament with +10000 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The favorite to win in 2022 is reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler with +700 odds. He’s followed by Justin Thomas (+900) and Will Zalatoris (+1400) with Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele rounding out the top five with +1800 odds.