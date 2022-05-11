Who is starting for the Rangers in Game 5 vs. Penguins?

The New York Rangers are down 3-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their first-round series as we approach Game 5 on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers have lost back-to-back games on the road, allowing the Penguins to score seven goals in each contest. The defense has been more of the issue, but goaltending from Vezina Trophy hopeful Igor Shesterkin has been shaky at best. Let’s take a look at who is expected to start in net for the Rangers in the crucial game.

Rangers starting goalie for Game 5

Head coach Gerard Gallant has already come out and confirmed Shesterkin will be in net for Game 5 on Wednesday night. After performing at the highest level as arguably the best goaltender in the regular season, Shesterkin is 1-2-0 with a 4.26 GAA and .905 save percentage in four playoff appearances. Now, not all of that has to do with Shesterkin’s play. A lot of it has to do with the Penguins and how relentless the forecheck has been. Plus, the Rangers’ defense hasn’t played well at all.

In a smaller sample size, backup goalie Alexander Georgiev has played well replacing Shesterkin in net. Georgiev has stopped 29 of 31 shots faced through two appearances. Chances are, on the brink of elimination, Gallant will have a short leash with Shesterkin if things go wrong early on in Game 5. We could end up seeing Georgiev if that’s the case. For fantasy hockey purposes, Shesterkin will be an interesting tournament option. You could also argue Georgiev getting into the game could happen and he’d be in very few lineups. That play is risky but could pay off.