Coppa Italia final: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Inter Milan v. Juventus

The Coppa Italia final is upon us as Juventus will face off against Inter Milan for the title this season. The match kicks off Wednesday, May 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch on CBS Sports Network, with a livestream on Paramount+. It will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, the home of the Italian national football team and AS Roma.

Juventus will be looking for their 15th Coppa Italia trophy, and their second consecutive as they come into the final match as the defending champions. Juve, led by Dusan Vlahovic and Paulo Dybala, entered the competition in the Round of 16 along with the top eight seeded teams from Serie A. They defeated Sampdoria with a 4-1 score, followed by a 2-1 defeat of Sassuolo in the quarter finals. They easily got past Fiorentina in the two-leg semifinal round, logging a 3-0 aggregate win to advance to the final against Inter.

Inter Milan hasn’t won the competition since 2011 and will be searching for their eighth-ever Coppa Italia title. Striker Olivier Giroud leads the team in scoring with three goals through the competition, tied with Dusan Vlahovic and three other players for the tournament’s leading scorer. Inter entered the tourney in the Round of 16 and defeated Empoli in extra time with a 3-2 score line, followed by a 2-0 win over AS Roma in the quarterfinals. After a 0-0 draw against AC Milan in the first leg of the semifinal round, they dominated with a 3-0 win in the second leg to advance to the final, thanks to a brace from Lautaro Martinez and a third goal from Robin Gosens.

Juventus vs. Inter Milan

Date: Wednesday, May 11

Match time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Moneyline (Regular Time): Juventus +240, Draw +230, Inter Milan +125

Draw No Bet (Regular Time): Juventus +135, Inter Milan -165

Total Goals (Regular Time): 2.5 — Over +105, Under -130

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Inter Milan +125

These sides have met twice in Serie A play this season, with a 1-1 draw resulting from the first followed by a 1-0 win for Inter on April 3. They also met in the Supercoppa Italiana final back in January, with Inter taking home a 2-1 win in that contest as well. Juve currently sit in fourth place in Serie A with 69 points, a full nine points behind second-place Inter, who are still chasing down AC Milan for the Serie A title this season.

There’s a reason Inter is favored to win, and with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez, and Ivan Perisic, Juve will have their work cut out for them. Not to mention, Juventus eliminated Inter Milan in the semifinal of last year’s Coppa Italia, so Inter will be looking to get revenge and cruise to their first hardware from this tournament in over 10 years.

Player prop pick: Lautaro Martinez to score +175

Martinez has been on a tear especially in Serie A play, scoring in four of Inter’s last five league matches. He capped his last match with two goals in Inter’s 4-2 win over Empoli last weekend, bringing his total to 19 goals in the 2021-22 season. He’s scored two goals in Coppa Italia this season, with both of them coming in their second leg semifinal win over AC Milan. He’s an incredibly dangerous attacker who can cause big problems for the backline of any team, so if you’re going to bank on anyone getting one in the back of the net in this final, Martinez could be the safest bet to take.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.