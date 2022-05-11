How to watch Stars vs. Flames in Game 5 via live online stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames in Game 5 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

Johnny Gaudreau (goal, assist) finally got going and Elias Lindholm had his third goal of the series to lift Calgary to a 4-1 win over Dallas at American Airlines Arena to tie the series at two games apiece.

Johnny Gaudreau fires a beautiful saucer pass to Elias Lindholm who beats Oettinger clean, extending the Calgary lead to 3!#Flames 3 - 0 #OneStateOneTeam

(Game 4, DAL Leads Series 2-1) pic.twitter.com/xWHBghhVIf — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) May 10, 2022

Game 4 was the most wide open game of the series thus far featuring lots of scoring opportunities on both ends. Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger put up an impressive effort with 50 saves, but the Flames got enough offense and goalie Jacob Markstrom (34 saves on 35 shots) made it stand up. Calgary is a -220 betting favorite in the pivotal Game 5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Dallas is betting at +175.

Stars vs. Flames (Series tied 2-2)

Date: Wednesday, May 11

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.