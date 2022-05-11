How to watch Penguins vs. Rangers in Game 5 via live online stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers in Game 5 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Pittsburgh leads the series 3-1

Pittsburgh has pushed the Rangers to the brink of elimination by scoring seven goals in consecutive games including a 7-2 win in Game 4 to extend their series lead to 3-1. Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist and now has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the series. Pittsburgh is also getting healthy as starting goalie Tristan Jarry is practicing again and could return soon. The Rangers have questions at goalie going into Game 5. Starter Igor Shesterkin was pulled in both Games 3 and 4. New York is a slight -130 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to extend the series and Pittsburgh is +110 to finish it off.

Penguins vs. Rangers (Penguins lead 3-1)

Date: Wednesday, May 11

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.