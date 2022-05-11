 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Capitals vs. Panthers in Game 5 via live online stream

We go over how to watch the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers on Wednesday in Game 5 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals

ESPN2 will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The series is tied 2-2.

Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, including the game winner in overtime, to get the Florida Panthers back to even 2-2 in the best-of-7 series. Washington held on to a 2-1 lead in the closing minutes of Game 4 before Sam Reinhart scored with 2:04 remaining to take the game into overtime and set up Verhaeghe’s game winner. The Capitals are hoping to get injured forward Tom Wilson back in the lineup after he’s missed the past three games with a lower-body injury. Meanwhile the Panthers are a -220 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday. Washington is +180 for Wednesday.

Capitals vs. Panthers

Date: Wednesday, May 11
Start time: 7:30 p.m.
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN2 for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

