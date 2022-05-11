Picks for Penguins vs. Rangers in Game 5 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins will attempt to eliminate the New York Rangers when they play Game 5 of their first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, May 11. Puck drop is at 7:10 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The game will be shown on ESPN. Pittsburgh dominated New York, 7-2, in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Penguins vs. Rangers: Game 5 prediction

Goal Line: Penguins +1.5 (-210); Rangers -1.5 (+175)

Penguins: +110

Rangers: -130

Over/Under: Over 6 (-125); Under 6 (+105)

The Rangers are just giving up too many chances. Goalie Igor Shesterkin, the likely Vezina Trophy winner, has gotten pulled in the last two games. Pittsburgh might not have the legs to win a Stanley Cup, but they have run the Rangers out of the rink. Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists in the 7-2 win in Game 4 and has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the series. Pittsburgh is clicking on all cylinders right now even with No. 3 goalie Louis Domingue in net. The Rangers have to find something to stay alive. Could we see backup goalie Alexandar Georgiev make the start? It can’t hurt at this point.

Pick: Rangers (-130)

