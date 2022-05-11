Picks for Stars vs. Flames in Game 5 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Calgary Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome to play the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Puck drop will be a 9:40 p.m. ET and the game will be shown on ESPN. The series is tied 2-2.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs. Flames: Game 5 prediction

Goal Line: Stars +1.5 (-140); Flames +1.5 (+120)

Stars: +175

Flames: -220

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (+105); Under 5.5 (-125)

How tight has this series been through four games? The aggregate goal count is 7-7. Calgary open things up a little bit in Game 4 and showed that Dallas can’t skate with them. The Flames peppered Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger with 53 shots and Oettinger played admirably to make 50 saves, but the more free flowing game got Johnny Gaudreau involved with a goal and an assist. I don’t expect this series to turn into some up-and-down video game battle, but if the Flames can continue to impose a faster pace on the Stars, they can win Wednesday and put the series away Friday.

Pick: Flames (-220)

