Picks for Capitals vs. Panthers in Game 5 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

It’s a pivotal Game 5 in the first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series between the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers on Wednesday, May 11 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Puck drop will be at 7:40 p.m. ET and the game will be shown on ESPN2. The Panthers won Game 4 in overtime to tie the series 2-2.

Capitals vs. Panthers: Game 5 prediction

Goal Line: Capitals +1.5 (-125); Panthers -1.5 (+105)

Capitals: +180

Panthers: -220

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-130); Under 6.5 (+110)

Hockey can be a game of inches too. And in this case inches could’ve decided the series. Washington was clinging to a 2-1 lead late in the third period in Game 4 when Florida decided to pull goalie Sergei Bobrovsky for an extra attacker. Capitals winger Garnet Hathaway gains the puck in the defensive zone and shoots it down the ice toward the empty net. The shot missed by a couple of inches and hit the side of the net. Then this happened.

Sam Reinhart ties the and a few minutes into overtime Carter Verhaeghe scored his second goal to give the Panthers new life.

CARTER VERHAEGHE HAS TIED THE SERIES AT 2! PANTHERS WIN 3-2 IN OVERTIME AND ARE HEADED HOME FOR GAME 5!@FlaPanthers | #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/ip7vIhjXhn — Bally Sports Florida: Panthers (@BallyPanthers) May 10, 2022

Washington struggled to get much going offensively in Game 4, but despite that they were an empty net goal away from a 3-1 series lead. Now Florida has shown their toughness in a do-or-die situation and I expect they will drop the hammer on the Capitals in Game 5.

Pick: Panthers -1.5 (+105)

