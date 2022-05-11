When is Kendrick Lamar’s new album “Mr. Morale & the Big Stepper” being released?

After a five-year hiatus, Kendrick Lamar announced the release date and title of his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The album will release at midnight on May 13 after Lamar took to Twitter in April and shared a link to his website, which included a press release that officially announced the upcoming album.

In leading up to the album announcement, fans were hinted about Lamar’s return based on elusive posts from the rapper on social media. Aside from the title and release date, not much is confirmed about the album in regards to the tracklist, features, or whether this will be Lamar’s final album. In a letter from Lamar that can be found by searching oklama.com, the rapper writes “As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years.” In his official press release, the statement notes that “all factual information for this release will come directly from this source only.”

Based on the information given, it is likely that Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers will be the last album produced by Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), though it may not be Lamar’s final album overall. Though Lamar has yet to release any official songs from his upcoming project, it has been announced that he will feature on Baby Keem’s track ‘family ties,’ generating speculation that this could be a single from the album.

And you can win up to $500 from DraftKings Sportsbook just by answering 10 questions about the new tracks. It’s a free-to-play pool open to everyone in all 50 states, and a great way to make your guesses about “Mr. Morale & the Big Stepper.”

