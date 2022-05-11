Why is Kendrick Lamar’s new album dropping at midnight?

Anticipation is riding high for the release of Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Following a five-year hiatus with his last album DAMN back in 2017, Lamar’s fifth studio album with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) will drop at 12:00 a.m. on May 13.

After elusive social media posts by the rapper and subtle hints on Spotify, Lamar officially announced the album back in April. Though he has been adamant that any official information about the album will come from himself, leaks and rumors have driven speculation ahead of the midnight release.

Dropping the album at midnight makes sense from both a promotional viewpoint, as well as from a creative lens. Whether it be an episode of an acclaimed series or a highly anticipated product, fans are eager to experience new content as early as possible and subsequently dissect or analyze what they have experienced. After a five-year wait that has been filled with rumors and teases, fans of Lamar are well-warranted in their excitement.

Despite hurdles in the form of accidental leaks, Lamar has for the most part worked to keep details under wraps before the album’s release. In a way, it is out of respect not only for the creative process but for the fans that will listen to his music. Fans go out of their way to experience new music at the onset of release, and a midnight drop in many ways rewards fans for supporting an artist throughout the creative journey.

The midnight release also aligns with the purpose for which Lamar is releasing his latest album. In his official press release, the rapper states that “As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood.” For Lamar, the release goes beyond the album itself and carries into the impact his music has had on his fans.