Pick on the Total for Athletics-Tigers on Wednesday

The Oakland Athletics and Detriot Tigers played a game on Tuesday where the Tigers were the road team in Detriot and the strangeness will continue on with Wednesday’s starters having a combined 6.1 innings of MLB experience between them.

Oakland Athletics vs Detroit Tigers (-120, 7.5)

The Athletics send Zach Logue to the mound, who is making his second career start, having allowed three walks and two home runs in 6.1 innings of work, posting a 5.63 ERA with 2.8 hone runs per nine innings allowed while at the AAA level this season.

Joey Wentz gets the start for the Tigers despite not having gotten a minor league win since 2019, making just five starts at AAA with a 4.12 ERA with 4.6 walks and 1.8 home runs per nine innings.

The Athletics are averaging 3.7 runs per game on the road, ranking 15th in MLB in that category while Detriot is one of five teams in the league scoring over than 1.2 runs per game more at home than on the road.

Both teams struggled to put up runs in Tuesday’s doubleheader with both games going under, but 18 inning of baseball should leave both bullpen, which ranks in the league’s top 10 in ERA, tired and give both offense a chance to hit on Wednesday.

The Play: Athletics vs Tigers Over 7.5

