Brooks Koepka withdraws from AT&T Byron Nelson with PGA Championship looming

Four-time major winner Brooks Kopeka was a late withdrawal on the PGA Tour on Wednesday at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. No reason was given, but Koepka hasn’t played a competitive round of golf since The Masters more than a month ago. He missed the cut at Augusta after shooting back-to-back 75’s.

Koepka has repeatedly maintained in his career that the majors are all that matters, but missing a tune-up event before going for his third Wanamaker Trophy at Southern Hills means things might still not be right for him physically. Challenges with his knees and wrist amongst other ailments have hampered one of the great young stars in golf.

The Florida State alum hasn’t won a major since the PGA Championship 2019, and his last Tour win was the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February of 2021.

If Kopeka is ready to go for the 2022 PGA Championship, he’d be looking to join Walter Hagen, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gene Sarazen, and Sam Snead as the only three-time winners of the event starting next Thursday.