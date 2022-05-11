First-round leader odds for AT&T Byron Nelson

The Byron Nelson is the limbo of the Texas PGA Tour tournaments; you’re only winning if you get really, really low.
Last year K.H. Lee fired a Golden Tee-like -25 over 72 holes to win by three shots. This is a week you’ll want to attack those that can attack flags, because it’s likely 63 or better is going to be needed on the Par 72 layout to take home the first round leader bet.
2022 AT&T Byron Nelson first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
2022 Byron Nelson First Round Leader
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2000
|Justin Thomas
|+2200
|Will Zalatoris
|+2500
|Xander Schauffele
|+3000
|Dustin Johnson
|+3000
|Jordan Spieth
|+4000
|Sam Burns
|+4000
|Seamus Power
|+4500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+4500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4500
|Adam Scott
|+5000
|Jason Kokrak
|+5000
|Talor Gooch
|+5000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+5000
|Maverick McNealy
|+5500
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+5500
|Adam Hadwin
|+5500
|Alex Noren
|+5500
|Jason Day
|+6000
|Cameron Champ
|+6000
|Aaron Wise
|+6000
|Si Woo Kim
|+6000
|Marc Leishman
|+6000
|Mito Pereira
|+6000
|Davis Riley
|+6000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+6000
|Matt Kuchar
|+6000
|Keith Mitchell
|+6500
|Sebastián Muñoz
|+6500
|Bubba Watson
|+6500
|Sepp Straka
|+7000
|Lanto Griffin
|+7000
|Ryan Palmer
|+7000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+7000
|K.H. Lee
|+8000
|Tom Hoge
|+8000
|Kevin Kisner
|+8000
|J.J. Spaun
|+8000
|Patton Kizzire
|+8000
|C.T. Pan
|+8000
|Ian Poulter
|+8000
|Aaron Rai
|+9000
|Joohyung Kim
|+9000
|Charles Howell III
|+9000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+9000
|Luke List
|+9000
|Nick Taylor
|+9000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+9000
|Matthew Wolff
|+9000
|Scott Stallings
|+10000
|Lee Westwood
|+10000
|Chez Reavie
|+10000
|Brendon Todd
|+10000
|Greyson Sigg
|+10000
|Sahith Theegala
|+10000
|David Lipsky
|+10000
|Matthias Schwab
|+10000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+10000
|Carlos Ortiz
|+11000
|Danny Willett
|+11000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+11000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+11000
|Brandon Wu
|+11000
|Mark Hubbard
|+11000
|Scott Piercy
|+13000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+13000
|Taylor Moore
|+13000
|John Huh
|+13000
|Austin Smotherman
|+13000
|Beau Hossler
|+13000
|Doc Redman
|+13000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+13000
|Henrik Stenson
|+13000
|Sam Ryder
|+13000
|Nate Lashley
|+13000
|Wyndham Clark
|+13000
|Hank Lebioda
|+13000
|Pat Perez
|+13000
|Peter Malnati
|+13000
|Francesco Molinari
|+13000
|Andrew Putnam
|+13000
|Brian Stuard
|+13000
|Hudson Swafford
|+13000
|Charl Schwartzel
|+13000
|Chase Seiffert
|+13000
|Ryan Armour
|+13000
|Martin Laird
|+13000
|Cameron Percy
|+14000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+14000
|Dylan Wu
|+14000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+14000
|Vince Whaley
|+14000
|Ben Kohles
|+14000
|Andrew Novak
|+14000
|Mac Meissner
|+14000
|Adam Schenk
|+14000
|Luke Donald
|+14000
|Kyle Wilshire
|+14000
|Conrad Shindler
|+14000
|Wesley Bryan
|+14000
|Andrew Loupe
|+14000
|Robert Streb
|+14000
|Branden Grace
|+14000
|Shaun Norris
|+14000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+14000
|Charley Hoffman
|+14000
|James Hahn
|+14000
|Peter Uihlein
|+14000
|Harry Higgs
|+14000
|Patrick Flavin
|+16000
|Curtis Thompson
|+16000
|Ryan Brehm
|+16000
|Kelly Kraft
|+16000
|Vaughn Taylor
|+16000
|Adam Svensson
|+16000
|Tyler Duncan
|+16000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+16000
|Trey Mullinax
|+16000
|Hayden Buckley
|+16000
|Justin Lower
|+16000
|Callum Tarren
|+16000
|Lee Hodges
|+16000
|Kramer Hickok
|+16000
|Martin Trainer
|+20000
|Paul Barjon
|+20000
|Kevin Tway
|+20000
|Jim Herman
|+20000
|Scott Gutschewski
|+20000
|Brice Garnett
|+20000
|Matt Wallace
|+20000
|Henrik Norlander
|+20000
|Michael Gligic
|+20000
|Sung Kang
|+20000
|Jared Wolfe
|+20000
|Michael Thompson
|+20000
|Roger Sloan
|+20000
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+25000
|John Murphy
|+25000
|Chesson Hadley
|+25000
|Austin Cook
|+25000
|Brett Drewitt
|+25000
|Bill Haas
|+25000
|Seth Reeves
|+25000
|Cooper Dossey
|+25000
|James Hart du Preez
|+25000
|Joshua Creel
|+25000
|Max McGreevy
|+25000
|Justin Leonard
|+25000
|Jason Dufner
|+25000
|Richy Werenski
|+25000
|Jonas Blixt
|+25000
|David Skinns
|+25000
|Seung-Yul Noh
|+25000
|Brandon Hagy
|+25000
|J.J. Killeen
|+25000
The pick: Justin Thomas +2200
We agree, chalk is no fun. But if you want value on a guy that would probably be a good bet to post at least one 59 this week at 100-1, it’s JT. A week ahead of the only major he’s won (the 2017 PGA Championship), Thomas is third on tour in stroke differential at +1.91, and second in birdie average with exactly five per round.
While he’s yet to win this year, he’s got seven Top 10’s in 12 starts. And plenty of those come with extremely low rounds he just can’t back up for four days. But you don’t need four days, you need Thursday.