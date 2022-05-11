First-round leader odds for AT&T Byron Nelson

The Byron Nelson is the limbo of the Texas PGA Tour tournaments; you’re only winning if you get really, really low.

Last year K.H. Lee fired a Golden Tee-like -25 over 72 holes to win by three shots. This is a week you’ll want to attack those that can attack flags, because it’s likely 63 or better is going to be needed on the Par 72 layout to take home the first round leader bet.

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2022 Byron Nelson First Round Leader Player Odds Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +2000 Justin Thomas +2200 Will Zalatoris +2500 Xander Schauffele +3000 Dustin Johnson +3000 Jordan Spieth +4000 Sam Burns +4000 Seamus Power +4500 Joaquin Niemann +4500 Hideki Matsuyama +4500 Adam Scott +5000 Jason Kokrak +5000 Talor Gooch +5000 Tommy Fleetwood +5000 Maverick McNealy +5500 Jhonattan Vegas +5500 Adam Hadwin +5500 Alex Noren +5500 Jason Day +6000 Cameron Champ +6000 Aaron Wise +6000 Si Woo Kim +6000 Marc Leishman +6000 Mito Pereira +6000 Davis Riley +6000 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000 Matt Kuchar +6000 Keith Mitchell +6500 Sebastián Muñoz +6500 Bubba Watson +6500 Sepp Straka +7000 Lanto Griffin +7000 Ryan Palmer +7000 Mackenzie Hughes +7000 K.H. Lee +8000 Tom Hoge +8000 Kevin Kisner +8000 J.J. Spaun +8000 Patton Kizzire +8000 C.T. Pan +8000 Ian Poulter +8000 Aaron Rai +9000 Joohyung Kim +9000 Charles Howell III +9000 Dylan Frittelli +9000 Luke List +9000 Nick Taylor +9000 Matthew NeSmith +9000 Matthew Wolff +9000 Scott Stallings +10000 Lee Westwood +10000 Chez Reavie +10000 Brendon Todd +10000 Greyson Sigg +10000 Sahith Theegala +10000 David Lipsky +10000 Matthias Schwab +10000 Kurt Kitayama +10000 Carlos Ortiz +11000 Danny Willett +11000 Patrick Rodgers +11000 Stephan Jaeger +11000 Brandon Wu +11000 Mark Hubbard +11000 Scott Piercy +13000 Rory Sabbatini +13000 Taylor Moore +13000 John Huh +13000 Austin Smotherman +13000 Beau Hossler +13000 Doc Redman +13000 Emiliano Grillo +13000 Henrik Stenson +13000 Sam Ryder +13000 Nate Lashley +13000 Wyndham Clark +13000 Hank Lebioda +13000 Pat Perez +13000 Peter Malnati +13000 Francesco Molinari +13000 Andrew Putnam +13000 Brian Stuard +13000 Hudson Swafford +13000 Charl Schwartzel +13000 Chase Seiffert +13000 Ryan Armour +13000 Martin Laird +13000 Cameron Percy +14000 Brandt Snedeker +14000 Dylan Wu +14000 Joseph Bramlett +14000 Vince Whaley +14000 Ben Kohles +14000 Andrew Novak +14000 Mac Meissner +14000 Adam Schenk +14000 Luke Donald +14000 Kyle Wilshire +14000 Conrad Shindler +14000 Wesley Bryan +14000 Andrew Loupe +14000 Robert Streb +14000 Branden Grace +14000 Shaun Norris +14000 Satoshi Kodaira +14000 Charley Hoffman +14000 James Hahn +14000 Peter Uihlein +14000 Harry Higgs +14000 Patrick Flavin +16000 Curtis Thompson +16000 Ryan Brehm +16000 Kelly Kraft +16000 Vaughn Taylor +16000 Adam Svensson +16000 Tyler Duncan +16000 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +16000 Trey Mullinax +16000 Hayden Buckley +16000 Justin Lower +16000 Callum Tarren +16000 Lee Hodges +16000 Kramer Hickok +16000 Martin Trainer +20000 Paul Barjon +20000 Kevin Tway +20000 Jim Herman +20000 Scott Gutschewski +20000 Brice Garnett +20000 Matt Wallace +20000 Henrik Norlander +20000 Michael Gligic +20000 Sung Kang +20000 Jared Wolfe +20000 Michael Thompson +20000 Roger Sloan +20000 Dawie Van Der Walt +25000 John Murphy +25000 Chesson Hadley +25000 Austin Cook +25000 Brett Drewitt +25000 Bill Haas +25000 Seth Reeves +25000 Cooper Dossey +25000 James Hart du Preez +25000 Joshua Creel +25000 Max McGreevy +25000 Justin Leonard +25000 Jason Dufner +25000 Richy Werenski +25000 Jonas Blixt +25000 David Skinns +25000 Seung-Yul Noh +25000 Brandon Hagy +25000 J.J. Killeen +25000

The pick: Justin Thomas +2200

We agree, chalk is no fun. But if you want value on a guy that would probably be a good bet to post at least one 59 this week at 100-1, it’s JT. A week ahead of the only major he’s won (the 2017 PGA Championship), Thomas is third on tour in stroke differential at +1.91, and second in birdie average with exactly five per round.

While he’s yet to win this year, he’s got seven Top 10’s in 12 starts. And plenty of those come with extremely low rounds he just can’t back up for four days. But you don’t need four days, you need Thursday.