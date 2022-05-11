 clock menu more-arrow no yes

First-round leader odds for AT&T Byron Nelson

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at TPC Craig Ranch this weekend.

By Collin Sherwin
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 22, 2022 in Avondale, Louisiana. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Byron Nelson is the limbo of the Texas PGA Tour tournaments; you’re only winning if you get really, really low.

Last year K.H. Lee fired a Golden Tee-like -25 over 72 holes to win by three shots. This is a week you’ll want to attack those that can attack flags, because it’s likely 63 or better is going to be needed on the Par 72 layout to take home the first round leader bet.

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2022 Byron Nelson First Round Leader

Player Odds
Player Odds
Scottie Scheffler +2000
Justin Thomas +2200
Will Zalatoris +2500
Xander Schauffele +3000
Dustin Johnson +3000
Jordan Spieth +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Seamus Power +4500
Joaquin Niemann +4500
Hideki Matsuyama +4500
Adam Scott +5000
Jason Kokrak +5000
Talor Gooch +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5000
Maverick McNealy +5500
Jhonattan Vegas +5500
Adam Hadwin +5500
Alex Noren +5500
Jason Day +6000
Cameron Champ +6000
Aaron Wise +6000
Si Woo Kim +6000
Marc Leishman +6000
Mito Pereira +6000
Davis Riley +6000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000
Matt Kuchar +6000
Keith Mitchell +6500
Sebastián Muñoz +6500
Bubba Watson +6500
Sepp Straka +7000
Lanto Griffin +7000
Ryan Palmer +7000
Mackenzie Hughes +7000
K.H. Lee +8000
Tom Hoge +8000
Kevin Kisner +8000
J.J. Spaun +8000
Patton Kizzire +8000
C.T. Pan +8000
Ian Poulter +8000
Aaron Rai +9000
Joohyung Kim +9000
Charles Howell III +9000
Dylan Frittelli +9000
Luke List +9000
Nick Taylor +9000
Matthew NeSmith +9000
Matthew Wolff +9000
Scott Stallings +10000
Lee Westwood +10000
Chez Reavie +10000
Brendon Todd +10000
Greyson Sigg +10000
Sahith Theegala +10000
David Lipsky +10000
Matthias Schwab +10000
Kurt Kitayama +10000
Carlos Ortiz +11000
Danny Willett +11000
Patrick Rodgers +11000
Stephan Jaeger +11000
Brandon Wu +11000
Mark Hubbard +11000
Scott Piercy +13000
Rory Sabbatini +13000
Taylor Moore +13000
John Huh +13000
Austin Smotherman +13000
Beau Hossler +13000
Doc Redman +13000
Emiliano Grillo +13000
Henrik Stenson +13000
Sam Ryder +13000
Nate Lashley +13000
Wyndham Clark +13000
Hank Lebioda +13000
Pat Perez +13000
Peter Malnati +13000
Francesco Molinari +13000
Andrew Putnam +13000
Brian Stuard +13000
Hudson Swafford +13000
Charl Schwartzel +13000
Chase Seiffert +13000
Ryan Armour +13000
Martin Laird +13000
Cameron Percy +14000
Brandt Snedeker +14000
Dylan Wu +14000
Joseph Bramlett +14000
Vince Whaley +14000
Ben Kohles +14000
Andrew Novak +14000
Mac Meissner +14000
Adam Schenk +14000
Luke Donald +14000
Kyle Wilshire +14000
Conrad Shindler +14000
Wesley Bryan +14000
Andrew Loupe +14000
Robert Streb +14000
Branden Grace +14000
Shaun Norris +14000
Satoshi Kodaira +14000
Charley Hoffman +14000
James Hahn +14000
Peter Uihlein +14000
Harry Higgs +14000
Patrick Flavin +16000
Curtis Thompson +16000
Ryan Brehm +16000
Kelly Kraft +16000
Vaughn Taylor +16000
Adam Svensson +16000
Tyler Duncan +16000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +16000
Trey Mullinax +16000
Hayden Buckley +16000
Justin Lower +16000
Callum Tarren +16000
Lee Hodges +16000
Kramer Hickok +16000
Martin Trainer +20000
Paul Barjon +20000
Kevin Tway +20000
Jim Herman +20000
Scott Gutschewski +20000
Brice Garnett +20000
Matt Wallace +20000
Henrik Norlander +20000
Michael Gligic +20000
Sung Kang +20000
Jared Wolfe +20000
Michael Thompson +20000
Roger Sloan +20000
Dawie Van Der Walt +25000
John Murphy +25000
Chesson Hadley +25000
Austin Cook +25000
Brett Drewitt +25000
Bill Haas +25000
Seth Reeves +25000
Cooper Dossey +25000
James Hart du Preez +25000
Joshua Creel +25000
Max McGreevy +25000
Justin Leonard +25000
Jason Dufner +25000
Richy Werenski +25000
Jonas Blixt +25000
David Skinns +25000
Seung-Yul Noh +25000
Brandon Hagy +25000
J.J. Killeen +25000

The pick: Justin Thomas +2200

We agree, chalk is no fun. But if you want value on a guy that would probably be a good bet to post at least one 59 this week at 100-1, it’s JT. A week ahead of the only major he’s won (the 2017 PGA Championship), Thomas is third on tour in stroke differential at +1.91, and second in birdie average with exactly five per round.

While he’s yet to win this year, he’s got seven Top 10’s in 12 starts. And plenty of those come with extremely low rounds he just can’t back up for four days. But you don’t need four days, you need Thursday.

