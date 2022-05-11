Filly Secret Oath to enter Preakness Stakes instead of Black-Eyed Susan at Pimlico

The Baltimore stop on the Triple Crown tour could be a win for a mare for the second time in three years, as today legendary trainer D. Wayne Lukas announced Secret Oath will enter the Preakness Stakes instead of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico on May 21st.

BREAKING NEWS: D. Wayne Lukas just informed the @PimlicoRC racing office that Kentucky Oaks winner, SECRET OATH, is confirmed for the @PreaknessStakes! #PreaknessStakes — 1/ST (@1ST_Racing) May 11, 2022

The filly won the Kentucky Oaks on May 6th by two lengths from the rail, paying a 4-1 price for her backers at Churchill Downs. With a quality time and a field of questionable talent running the following day in the Kentucky Derby, plus a shocking winner in Rich Strike at 81-1 who blew past favorites such as Epicenter and Zandon in the home stretch, the boys-only field might be ripe for another picking.

There have been six fillies to take home the Preakness in it’s 146-year history, and the latest in 2020 was Swiss Skydiver who pulled quite the upset and paid 25.40 to win. Since the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans moved to 9.5 furlongs in 1925, Skydiver’s 1:53.28 is the fastest time ever in the Preakness.

The rest of the field for the 2022 Preakness Stakes should be set on Monday, May 16th when the post draw is done at 4:00 p.m. ET.