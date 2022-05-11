Tennis star Naomi Osaka starting her own sports agency

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has stared her own sports agency EVOLVE, per a report from Sportico. Osaka becomes the first female athlete to attempt to build a sports agency according to the report. She is leaving IMG, which were previously representing her.

At 24 years old, Osaka has already achieved a tremendous amount in tennis. She’s won the U.S. Open and Australian Open twice and while the past few events haven’t gone her way, there’s still a long road ahead. With Ashleigh Barty suddenly retiring, Osaka suddenly looks set to go on a massive title run.

Even as she’s come under scrutiny for her handling of the tennis press, Osaka is taking a major step here by launching her own agency. According to Sportico’s report, there are no outside investors at this point in EVOLVE. We’ll see how many major clients Osaka can add to the agency’s roster and if she expands into sports outside tennis.