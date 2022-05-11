Dillon Brooks suffers hamstring injury in Game 5 vs. Warriors, returns to game

Update: Brooks is back in the game for the Grizzlies.

Update: Brooks has returned to the Memphis bench, which is a good sign for the team.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks went to the locker room at the end of the first quarter in Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors with a hamstring injury.

Konchar coming in, Dillon Brooks going to locker room. These things are certainly related. — Chris Herrington (@ChrisHerrington) May 12, 2022

It has been an interesting series for Brooks, who is coming off a horrendous shooting performance in Game 4 after being suspended for Game 3. The suspension is a result of Brooks’ Flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II within the first three minutes of Game 2. Brooks was ejected and missed the rest of that contest, which Memphis eventually won. Payton II suffered a fractured elbow on the play and is out indefinitely.

Brooks is averaging just 6.7 points per game in the series, but his defense has been great for Memphis. The small forward has held Golden State’s perimeter shooters, namely Klay Thompson, in check which has kept the Grizzlies in games. Unfortunately, the offense hasn’t come around yet for Brooks. We’ll see if he can return to this game.