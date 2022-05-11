Otto Porter Jr. OUT for rest of Game 5 vs. Grizzlies with foot injury

The Golden State Warriors have ruled Otto Porter Jr. out for the rest of Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies with a foot injury. The forward has been a key part of the team’s rotation, so this could be a problem down the line for Golden State.

Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is out for the remainder of the game. — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) May 12, 2022

The Warriors have started Porter Jr. to begin the second half of most games this postseason, but Nemanja Bjelica got the nod over the forward. Porter Jr. has shined in the last two games for the Warriors, averaging 12.5 points and shooting 63.6 percent from behind the arc.

With Porter Jr. out, look for Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to take on most of the minutes at the small forward spot. The Warriors are down big here, so eventually the benches will get emptied. Andre Iguodala is still not back from his injury, and there’s no reason to risk his health in a blowout.