 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Otto Porter Jr. OUT for rest of Game 5 vs. Grizzlies with foot injury

The veteran swingman has been a key part of Golden State’s rotation.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors - Game Four
Otto Porter Jr. of the Golden State Warriors in action against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game Four of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 09, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have ruled Otto Porter Jr. out for the rest of Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies with a foot injury. The forward has been a key part of the team’s rotation, so this could be a problem down the line for Golden State.

The Warriors have started Porter Jr. to begin the second half of most games this postseason, but Nemanja Bjelica got the nod over the forward. Porter Jr. has shined in the last two games for the Warriors, averaging 12.5 points and shooting 63.6 percent from behind the arc.

With Porter Jr. out, look for Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to take on most of the minutes at the small forward spot. The Warriors are down big here, so eventually the benches will get emptied. Andre Iguodala is still not back from his injury, and there’s no reason to risk his health in a blowout.

More From DraftKings Nation