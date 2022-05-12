 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bye week breakdown for the 2022 NFL season

We break down the potential impact of bye weeks on NFL teams ahead of the 2022 season.

By DKNation Staff
Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass during the 4th quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Schedule is out and we have each team’s bye week for your inspection. Each season the bye weeks are spaced out differently than the previous season, but the format remains close to the same.

With a 17th game getting added last season, there was some hope the league would add a second bye week, but they stuck with the same formula and now the byes are even more crucial to a team’s overall health.

2022 NFL bye weeks

Week 6: Lions, Texans, Titans, Raiders
Week 7: Bills, Eagles, Vikings, Rams
Week 8: Chiefs, Chargers
Week 9: Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, 49ers, Steelers, Giants
Week 10: Ravens, Bengals, Jets, Patriots
Week 11: Jaguars, Bucs, Seahawks, Dolphins
Week 12: None
Week 13: Cardinals, Panthers
Week 14: Falcons, Bears, Packers, Colts, Commanders, Saints

All things being equal, a later in the season bye should be more beneficial, as more injuries will have accumulated over the season and more benefit will come from the week of rest. Of course, teams like the Bears and Falcons have Week 14 byes, which

The Browns get a Week 8 Monday Night Football game, which means their bye comes at a good time the following week. And the Bills are another team that gets a well-timed break, as they play the Chiefs in Week 6 and then get their bye before facing the Packers in Week 8.

In the end, we just won’t know how each team will be doing when their bye week hits, but whenever it is, they’ll be happy to have it.

