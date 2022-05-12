Bye week breakdown for the 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL Schedule is out and we have each team’s bye week for your inspection. Each season the bye weeks are spaced out differently than the previous season, but the format remains close to the same.
With a 17th game getting added last season, there was some hope the league would add a second bye week, but they stuck with the same formula and now the byes are even more crucial to a team’s overall health.
2022 NFL bye weeks
Week 6: Lions, Texans, Titans, Raiders
Week 7: Bills, Eagles, Vikings, Rams
Week 8: Chiefs, Chargers
Week 9: Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, 49ers, Steelers, Giants
Week 10: Ravens, Bengals, Jets, Patriots
Week 11: Jaguars, Bucs, Seahawks, Dolphins
Week 12: None
Week 13: Cardinals, Panthers
Week 14: Falcons, Bears, Packers, Colts, Commanders, Saints
All things being equal, a later in the season bye should be more beneficial, as more injuries will have accumulated over the season and more benefit will come from the week of rest. Of course, teams like the Bears and Falcons have Week 14 byes, which
The Browns get a Week 8 Monday Night Football game, which means their bye comes at a good time the following week. And the Bills are another team that gets a well-timed break, as they play the Chiefs in Week 6 and then get their bye before facing the Packers in Week 8.
In the end, we just won’t know how each team will be doing when their bye week hits, but whenever it is, they’ll be happy to have it.