Bye week breakdown for the 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL Schedule is out and we have each team’s bye week for your inspection. Each season the bye weeks are spaced out differently than the previous season, but the format remains close to the same.

With a 17th game getting added last season, there was some hope the league would add a second bye week, but they stuck with the same formula and now the byes are even more crucial to a team’s overall health.

2022 NFL bye weeks

Week 6: Lions, Texans, Titans, Raiders

Week 7: Bills, Eagles, Vikings, Rams

Week 8: Chiefs, Chargers

Week 9: Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, 49ers, Steelers, Giants

Week 10: Ravens, Bengals, Jets, Patriots

Week 11: Jaguars, Bucs, Seahawks, Dolphins

Week 12: None

Week 13: Cardinals, Panthers

Week 14: Falcons, Bears, Packers, Colts, Commanders, Saints

All things being equal, a later in the season bye should be more beneficial, as more injuries will have accumulated over the season and more benefit will come from the week of rest. Of course, teams like the Bears and Falcons have Week 14 byes, which

The Browns get a Week 8 Monday Night Football game, which means their bye comes at a good time the following week. And the Bills are another team that gets a well-timed break, as they play the Chiefs in Week 6 and then get their bye before facing the Packers in Week 8.

In the end, we just won’t know how each team will be doing when their bye week hits, but whenever it is, they’ll be happy to have it.