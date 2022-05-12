What NFL games will be played in London in 2022?

After scaling back the International Series during the past two years due to the pandemic, the NFL has returned with a more robust offering of games outside of the United States. The 2022 season will feature five such matchups in total, three of which will take place at various venues located in London.

London has served as the host for 30 NFL regular-season games since the International Series debuted in 2007 and, country to popular belief, the Jacksonville Jaguars have not appeared in all of them. The 2022 slate will make some headway in that regard with the Green Bay Packers making their first appearance overseas. The three London games this year will feature teams from every US timezone.

In the vast majority of cases, teams playing in London will have a bye scheduled for the following week. However, clubs can request to delay their bye to later in the season. The Miami Dolphins did exactly that in 2021, facing off against the Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 6 and pushing back their bye until Week 14.

In 2022, the NFL will hold the London games at two venues. The aforementioned Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host the first two matchups while Wembley Stadium will do so for the third.

2022 NFL games played in London

Week 4: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Oct. 2, 9:30 a.m. ET

Week 5: New York Giants at Green Bay Packers, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Oct. 9, 9:30 a.m. ET

Week 8: Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley Stadium, Oct. 30, 9:30 a.m. ET