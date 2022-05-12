Which NFL teams have the easiest 2022 schedule

The 2022 NFL regular season schedule will be released in full on Thursday, May 12th. We will learn when teams will be playing each other, but opponents for every team have already been determined. The majority of the schedule is based on either divisional rotation or finishing position. As we head to the regular season and schedule release day, we look at the teams with the easiest strengths of schedule based on their opponents, including their projected win totals.

Washington Commanders (7 projected wins)

The Commanders will have their first season with their new identity and they are rewarded with the easiest strength of schedule. The NFC East isn’t expected to be a strong division and the Commanders will have great matchups. Along with their divisional games, they have games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.

Washington brought in quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade and drafted Penn State WR Jahan Dotson. Expectations are that they will bounce back this season and they have the schedule in their favor.

Chicago Bears (7 projected wins)

The Bears are heading into a season where they will have a new coaching regime in town. Chicago will also see Justin Fields under center full time as they look for him to take a step forward in his second season. The Bears didn’t make any flashy moves in free agency or the offseason. They did draft Tennessee WR Velus Jones Jr. to try and give Fields more targets to throw to.

Chicago will play the Detroit Lions twice due to being in their division but will face the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants and New York Jets all on the road. Those are certainly winnable games and throw in them taking on the Houston Texans at home and the Bears should improve on their 6-11 record from a year ago.

Philadelphia Eagles (8 projected wins)

The Eagles made quite the splash in the draft by pulling off a big trade. They acquired former Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown and quickly signed him to an extension. Philadelphia gave quarterback Jalen Hurts more weapons and is hoping to control the NFC East this year.

Among the Eagles 2022 opponents, Brown will waste little time looking for a revenge game because they will host the Titans this season. Philly also plays the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans and they will play the New York Giants twice in divisional games.