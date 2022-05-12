The 2022 NFL schedule is being released and with the games being set, that means oddsmakers will also start putting up opening lines. It’s hard to make any major judgements on the lines given the amount of time left for things to change, but it’s potentially a nice spot for bettors to get some early wagers in. Here’s a look at the opening odds for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 1 opening odds

Thursday, September 8

Bills at Rams (-1) , 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, September 11

Saints (-3.5) at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Browns (-3.5) at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

49ers (-6.5) at Bears, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Steelers at Bengals (-6), 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Eagles (-4) at Lions, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Colts (-7.5) at Texans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Patriots at Dolphins (-2.5), 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Ravens (-4) at Jets, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jaguars at Commanders (-4), 1p.m. ET, FOX

Chiefs (-3) at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Raiders at Chargers (-4), 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Packers (-1.5) at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Giants at Titans (-6.5), 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Bucs (-2.5) at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday, September 12

Broncos (-4) at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

