The 2022 NFL schedule is being released and with the games being set, that means oddsmakers will also start putting up opening lines. It’s hard to make any major judgements on the lines given the amount of time left for things to change, but it’s potentially a nice spot for bettors to get some early wagers in. Here’s a look at the opening odds for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 1 opening odds
Thursday, September 8
Bills at Rams (-1) , 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Sunday, September 11
Saints (-3.5) at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Browns (-3.5) at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
49ers (-6.5) at Bears, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Steelers at Bengals (-6), 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Eagles (-4) at Lions, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Colts (-7.5) at Texans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Patriots at Dolphins (-2.5), 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Ravens (-4) at Jets, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Jaguars at Commanders (-4), 1p.m. ET, FOX
Chiefs (-3) at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Raiders at Chargers (-4), 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Packers (-1.5) at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Giants at Titans (-6.5), 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Bucs (-2.5) at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Monday, September 12
Broncos (-4) at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
