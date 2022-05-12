With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, it’s time to start preparing for the 2022 NFL season, and the fantasy season that entails. Since we already knew each team’s opponents before the schedule was even set, we’re taking a look at some of the best and worst strength of schedules in 2022 at the quarterback position.

The strength of schedule is calculated by taking the average fantasy points allowed by each team’s opponents to QBs last season. Some people find the positional strength of schedule helpful when waffling between two or more players who are relatively equal ahead of the 2022 season.

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars comes in at the top with a fantasy SOS rating of 19.81, meaning the Jags’ opponents in 2022 allowed an average of 19.81 fantasy points to quarterbacks over the course of last season. Lawrence didn’t have a particularly stellar rookie season in 2021, with his fantasy points topping out at 22.7 in Week 5 against the Titans.

He came out of last season with an average of 12.7 fantasy points per game, which isn’t anywhere near the top of QBs in the league. However, that doesn’t mean he should be written off as it looks like he’ll have an easier path than most in 2022 as the Jags go through teams like the Commanders, Titans, Colts, and Jets who should be fairly favorable to opposing QBs.

On the other end of the spectrum, the New York Jets’ QB Zach Wilson sits at the bottom of the rankings, with a rating of 17.469. His season-long average of 12.5 fantasy points per game wasn’t that much lower than Lawrence’s in 2021, though he only played in 13 games due to a midseason knee injury.

While he may have the toughest road ahead as far as opponents, the Jets have complemented him well by adding guys like WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall in hopes of improving their offense across the board. Zach Wilson could be in for a solid second season if those improvements end up making the difference after another abysmal season, finishing 4-13 in 2021.