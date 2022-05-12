Full list of tee times for Round 2 of AT&T Byron Nelson

The PGA Tour is in Texas this week for the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch just northeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. One of the oldest stops on Tour, the Metroplex area has played host to this event since 1944, and it was won by its Hall of Fame namesake in its inaugural edition.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:50 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Byron Nelson on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage across four different streaming channels from 8:30 a.m. until the last ball is holed.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Byron Nelson on Friday. The featured groups are:

8:34 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Adam Scott

8:45 a.m. Sam Burns, Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas

8:56 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, K.H. Lee

1:44 p.m. Talor Gooch, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson

2:06 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Kevin Kisner, Dustin Johnson