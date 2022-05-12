How to watch Thursday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

The 2022 NBA playoffs second round continues Wednesday with the No. 1 vs. No. 4 matchups in each conference. It’ll be a ESPN doubleheader featuring Sixers-Heat and Mavericks-Suns.

The 76ers now have their backs against the wall after losing Game 5 to go down 3-2 in the series. After missing the first two games, Joel Embiid gave the 76ers a spark as Philadelphia won two straight games following his return. Miami used a big game out of Jimmy Butler to grab the edge in Game 5. Butler had 23 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Just like the 76ers, the Mavericks have their back against the wall after suffering a blowout loss in Game 5 to go down 3-2 to the Suns. While their star Luka Doncic scored 28 points and added 11 rebounds, that wasn't close to enough for what they needed. Devin Booker led the Suns to a victory, scoring 28 points while Chris Paul added 10 assists in the 110-80 win.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.