How to watch Heat vs. 76ers Game 6 via live online stream

ESPN will host Thursday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Heat vs. 76ers

Date: Thursday, May 12

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The 76ers now have their backs against the wall after losing Game 5, putting them down 3-2 in the series. After missing the first two games, Joel Embiid gave the 76ers a spark as Philadelphia won two straight games following his return. The Sixers will need Embiid at his best if they want to force a Game 7.

Miami got a big performance out of Jimmy Butler to take Game 5 and go up 3-2. Butler had 23 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. A big scare for Miami is that they could be without Kyle Lowry for the rest of the series and maybe even the postseason. With Lowry out, the Heat will need Tyler Herro to play some more big time minutes.