How to watch Suns vs. Mavericks Game 6 via live online stream

ESPN will host Thursday’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks with tipoff set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Suns vs. Mavericks

Date: Thursday, May 12

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Mavericks have their back against the wall after suffering a blowout loss in Game 5. While their star Luka Doncic scored 28 points and added 11 rebounds, that wasn’t close to enough for what they needed. Aside from Doncic, the Mavericks will need Jalen Brunson to continue to play well. He has been their unsung hero in these playoffs and has likely earned himself a ton of money in the offseason.

Devin Booker led the Suns to a victory, scoring 28 points while Chris Paul added 10 assists in the 110-80 victory. Deandre Ayton came up big for the Suns as well as he scored 20 points and added nine rebounds. The big question for the Suns in Game 6 is whether or not they will be able to limit Doncic offensively. Paul is also hoping to bounce back in Dallas after bad performances in Games 3 and 4.