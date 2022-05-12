Best prop bets to consider for Heat vs. 76ers Game 6

Game 6 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat is set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Heat took a 3-2 series lead on Tuesday night after defeating the Sixers 120-85 in Game 5. We will take a look at a couple of prop bets to keep an eye out for in Game 6, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler over 38.5 points, rebounds, and assists (-110)

Butler has been outstanding for the Heat in this series and has them one game away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. The veteran forward led the way in Game 5 with 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3pt), nine rebounds, and six assists. Butler will make sure to leave his mark in this potential series clinching game tonight.

He doesn’t need to score 30 or even 40 points to help Miami win as we saw in Game 5. If he can get his teammates involved and also grab some rebounds, then Miami will be in great shape. The 32-year-old Butler has gone over 38.5 PRA in four-straight games and should be a lock to do it again tonight.

Tyrese Maxey over 19.5 points (+100)

If the Sixers want to win tonight and force a Game 7, they’ll need Maxey to rebound from his poor shooting performance in Game 5. The second-year guard scored nine points on 2-of-10 shooting from the field and 1-of-4 shooting from three-point range. Surprisingly, it was first time in the entire playoffs that Maxey was held under 10 points.

In this series against Miami, the former first round pick has only gone over 19.5 points twice, but had two other games with 18 and 19 points. If Maxey scores more than 19 points, then the Sixers will give themselves a good shot to win.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.