Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. 76ers Game 6

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will look to win Game 6 tonight against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami crushed Philly 120-85 in a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday night. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 23 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. The Sixers are two-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 207.

Heat vs. 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +2

The Heat defended home court in Game 5 with a dominating 35-point win over the Sixers, which has been a constant theme in this series. Miami set the tone in the first quarter with a double-digit lead and didn’t look back. The Heat had all five starters in double figures and got 23 combined points from Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo. They also shot 53.9% from the field and 39.4% from three-point range in Game 5.

Miami will look to carry that momentum into Philadelphia, where the Heat haven’t won a game yet in this series. The Sixers, however, will look to burn the game tape from Game 5 as they didn’t show no type of energy. Embiid led the Sixers with 17 points and five rebounds, but it wasn’t nearly enough. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey also struggled with a combined 23 points on 7-of-23 shooting from the field and 3-of-10 from three.

If Philadelphia wants to win and cover, the Sixers need their backcourt to step up and hope their three-point shooting comes back to life. Can we trust the Sixers to defend their home court in a must-win game? It’s tough to say after that we saw in Game 5. Take Miami to cover and try to close this series out.

Over/Under: Under 207

In this second round series between the Heat and Sixers, the under has hit three times already. The total has floated around 208 for the majority of this series, especially with the way Miami can play defense. Therefore, the best option here is to take the under, unless the Sixers can show you otherwise.

