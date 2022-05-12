Best lineup strategy for Heat vs. 76ers Game 6 NBA Showdown

The Miami Heat will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on the road tonight as they look to finish off the series in Game 6. The Heat come in with a 3-2 lead after dominating the Sixers with a 120-85 win in Game 5. Tonight’s matchup is set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Jimmy Butler ($17,100) - Butler has an expensive price tag as a captain pick, but it comes with good reason. He’s averaged 49.25 fantasy points at DraftKings throughout the series, topping out at 61.25 in Game 4. In Tuesday’s blowout win, he notched 23 points, nine rebounds, and six assists as the Heat cruised to a relatively easy win. Butler has been solid throughout the series, notching over 20 points in his last four consecutive games. Expect him to put in another big performance in tonight’s closeout game.

Joel Embiid ($16,500) - This one’s tough because Embiid is generally the obvious choice, but he’s been playing through injury after missing the first two games with an orbital fracture and a torn ligament in his thumb. He’s fared well, all things considered, through the last three games, putting up a double-double in two of those contests. He’s listed as questionable again, but he’ll be expected to see the floor for a fourth straight game, even after taking another hit to the face in Game 5.

You could easily go with James Harden for $15k on this pick as well as he’s had a higher ceiling in this series, but if Embiid can play through the pain and put in a big performance to keep his team alive, he could come up huge at home in Game 6.

FLEX Plays

Gabe Vincent ($4,800) - Vincent has been Erik Spoelstra’s go-to guy when Kyle Lowry is out, and this series is no exception. Vincent started Game 5 when Lowry was ruled out with a hamstring injury, and he turned in 26.75 DKFP, with 15 points and five rebounds. Lowry is out again for Game 6, meaning Vincent will likely get the start and put up some decent numbers. He’s a solid value play that won’t hurt your salary cap too much, and could come in handy especially if you’re dropping over $17k on Butler at captain.

Tyrese Maxey ($7,600) - Maxey has been huge for Philly throughout the entire postseason. He had his worst performance of the playoffs in Game 5, but that’s not surprising given that everyone on the Sixers struggled to get anything going. He’s scored double-digit points in every game in the playoffs aside from Game 5, and should be expected to bounce back tonight at home as the Sixers fight to stay alive and force a Game 7.

Fades

Bam Adebayo ($8,600) - I know, this may seem like a stretch, but hear me out. Adebayo scored under 30 DKFP in two of his last three games with a dreadful 16.75 DKFP performance in Game 3. If his price tag was down around the $5k-$6k range, he wouldn’t end up in the fade column. But if you’re going to be dropping money for someone who’s averaged 25.8 DKFP in his last three games, you’d expect your salary cap to take a lot less of a hit. For example, Max Strus has averaged 25.1 DKFP through that same stretch but comes at a $6,200 price tag. Miami’s big man just isn’t living up to his usual self through the last few games, falling way short of his season-long 39.3 DKFP average.

Tobias Harris ($8,000) - Again, at an $8k price tag, Harris isn’t turning in near the DKFP total he should be at that price. His last two outings were mediocre at best, putting up 26.25 and 16.75 DKFP, respectively. He shot just 35.7 percent from the floor in Game 5, and while he’ll likely do better than that tonight at home, there are other less expensive players that should give you more bang for your buck in tonight’s action.

The Outcome

After watching the Sixers get dominated up and down the court in Game 5’s 35-point loss, it’s hard to imagine them being able to mount a comeback and force a Game 7. Embiid is barely hanging on while he’s playing through injuries and looks to be almost a shell of his usual self. Philly could come through and eke out a win tonight, but I expect the Heat to take care of business and close the deal in six.

Final score: Heat 107, Sixers 99