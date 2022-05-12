Best prop bets to consider for Suns vs. Mavericks Game 6

The Phoenix Suns are coming off a dominating 110-80 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5, and will look to finish off the series tonight at American Airlines Center. Luka Doncic finished with under 30 points for the third straight game as the Suns took a 3-2 lead in the series. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET in Dallas tonight.

Let’s take a look at a couple of the best prop bets ahead of tonight’s Game 6 action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chris Paul over 8.5 assists (-140)

Paul dished out 10 assists in the blowout Game 5 win, while adding just seven points to the total. It’s the first time he’s hit double digits in the assist column this series, averaging just 6.4 assists per game through the first five. His average was a lot higher in the first round, hitting 11.3 per game against the Pelicans through six outings. The Mavs look to be losing their grip on any chance they had to keep pace with the Suns, though, and Paul has been exceptional at closeout games since he joined Phoenix. Expect CP3 to hit double-digit assists again as the Suns look to close the series in Dallas.

Luka Doncic under 33.5 points (-120)

The Suns defense has held Doncic to under 30 points in the last three games. He hit 26 points in Games 3 and 4, while putting up 28 in the Game 5 loss. Mikal Bridges did an excellent job of sticking to Doncic throughout the game on Tuesday, and he’ll look to replicate that performance tonight. Defense is becoming a huge factor for both sides in this series and if the Suns want to advance to the conference finals tonight, they’ll have to keep Doncic’s point total to a minimum.

