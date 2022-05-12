Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Mavericks Game 6

The Phoenix Suns will look to close out the series against the Dallas Mavericks tonight with a win in Game 6. It comes just two days after the Suns steamrolled the Mavs 110-80 in Game 5. It was a stark turnaround for the favorites after losing both games in Dallas, but they’ll try to rectify that tonight by finishing off the series at American Airlines Center. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Suns come into this game as 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with moneyline odds at -130. The Mavs come in at +110 while the total is set at 211.5.

Suns vs. Mavericks, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -2

Game 5 was a statement win for the Suns after losing two straight in Dallas. They came back hard and pounced on the Mavs, holding Luka Doncic to 28 points. The funny thing is the Suns didn’t even get much in terms of scoring from Chris Paul, who finished the game with seven points. Surely tonight’s game likely won’t be another huge blowout, but if things get dicey down the stretch, expect CP3 to turn up the heat and help bring the series to a close tonight.

Mikal Bridges did a great job of shutting down Doncic in Game 5, which he’ll hope to be able to repeat in tonight’s game. It’s a testament to how good a player truly is when 28 points is a subpar performance but the truth is if the Mavericks don’t get a huge offensive output from Doncic, they’re most likely not going to make up the difference with anyone else.

Look for the Suns to win and advance to the Western conference finals tonight.

Over/Under: Under 211.5

The total has gone under in the last three consecutive games, although this is the lowest number we’ve seen in the series so far. Regardless, this is truly turning into a battle of the defenses as the games are slowing down and becoming more chippy between the two sides. Game 5 missed the total by 26 points, and both of the previous games in Dallas finished under as well. I’m taking the under again at American Airlines Center tonight.

