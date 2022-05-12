Who will the St. Louis Blues play in the next round of 2022 NHL playoffs?

It’s been a dramatic start to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the first two teams to earn first round victories will face off when Western Conference semifinals pit the St. Louis Blues against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Blues got past the Minnesota Wild in six games to advance. David Perron has been the star for St. Louis so far, with five goals and nine total points in the opening series. Captain Ryan O’Reilly was the fulcrum of the power play however, notching four of his five goals against Minnesota with a man advantage.

It was also a tremendous series for defenseman Colton Parayko, who chipped in five points and was a +6 to lead his team. With three wins in his only three games to close the series, Jordan Binnington appears to have locked up the goaltending position for now.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Blues are +1700 to win the Stanley Cup. The schedule for the series has yet to be announced.