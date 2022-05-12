NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, May 12

The NBA has two Game 6s on its slate tonight as both the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns looking to close out their conference semifinal series. Although it’s only two games, it still puts plenty of players on the floor to throw into your NBA DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

PJ Tucker, Miami Heat, $4,700

While Tucker continues to be listed as questionable with a calf issue on the Heat’s official injury report, he hasn’t missed any time during the postseason. He put in a big performance against the Sixers in Game 5 on Tuesday, recording 10 points, seven assists, and four rebounds while racking up 30.5 fantasy points at DraftKings. Of course, that bumped his salary from $4,300 to $4,700. He’s averaged 17.9 DKFP per game in this series, making him a worthwhile value pickup as the Heat look to finish off the 76ers tonight.

Cam Johnson, Phoenix Suns, $4,500

Johnson has put up double-digit points in the last two games, most recently dropping 14 points in Game 5. Both performances were good for over 20 DKFP each night, and he hasn’t scored less than 12 DKFP even once in this series. The Suns seem to have the Mavs’ number especially after the Game 5 blowout, so expect them to keep their foot on the gas in Dallas tonight. Johnson should be good for double-digit points again as all signs point to another 20+ DKFP performance after his last two showings.

Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat, $4,400

Vincent is another Miami player who’s been listed as questionable, but hasn’t missed a game in the postseason yet. He got the start in lieu of Kyle Lowry (hamstring) in Game 5 and turned in a solid 15 points and five rebounds, racking up 26.75 DKFP as the Heat cruised to a 35-point win. Lowry has been ruled out for Game 6, so expect Vincent to get the start again and see some increased playing time.