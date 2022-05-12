Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, May 12

We have two Game 6s in the Association on Thursday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Jalen Brunson over 19.5 points (-125)

If the Dallas Mavericks want to win tonight and force a potential Game 7 against the Phoenix Suns, they will need Brunson to help out Luka Doncic. In their Game 5 loss, the 25-year-old point guard had 21 points (9-17 FG), seven rebounds, and two assists.

Despite the result, it was the second time in three games that Brunson scored 20 points or more. The Mavs are going to need Brunson to get off to a good start, especially with the attention that Doncic commands. Take the over for the guard here.

Mikal Bridges over 20.5 points, rebounds, and assists (-115)

Bridges has scored in double figures in four out of five playoff games against Dallas and the Suns would like to see that happen again tonight in Game 6. The former Villanova standout has also made an impact on the defensive end, while also making sure to crash the boards.

Bridges has gone over his PRA in only two games during this series, but just came up short by a rebound or couple of points in the last three games. The Mavericks will be looking to slow down Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton, which means someone else will have to step up. Will it be Bridges or veteran Jae Crowder, who has also played well in this series?

P.J. Tucker over 1.5 threes made (+165)

Tucker hasn’t shot the ball well from three-point range in the two games at Philadelphia (1-of-5 3pt). However, he’s coming off a quality outing in Game 5, where Tucker had 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3pt), seven assists, and four rebounds.

If Tucker can duplicate this performance tonight on the road, then the Sixers will be in a lot of trouble. Tucker has gone over 1.5 threes made in three games in this series, which were all at home. But if the Sixers cannot locate the veteran forward at the corner three spots, then he’ll be able to hit this number.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.