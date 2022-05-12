 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Kings vs. Oilers in Game 6 via live online stream

We go over how to watch the LA Kings and Edmonton Oilers on Thursday in Game 6 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

TBS will host Thursday’s matchup between the LA Kings and Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 10:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is on the brink of arguably the biggest upset in the first round after taking a thrilling 5-4 overtime win at Rogers Place in Game 5 on Tuesday. The Kings got up 1-0 in the first period on a goal by Troy Stecher and extended the lead to 3-1 in the second period with goals from Adrian Kempe and Andreas Athanasiou. But Edmonton scored three third-period goals, two from Leon Draisaitl to tie the game at 4-4 and send it to overtime. But a little more than a minute into the extra session, Kempe quieted the crowd in Edmonton.

Edmonton got big games from Draisaitl (two goals, assist) and Connor McDavid (goal, two assists), but it wasn’t enough to stop a Kings team that has shown no fear of heavily-favored Oilers squad. The Kings are +120 home underdogs in Game 6 on DraftKings Sportsbook and betting at -175 to close out the series. Edmonton is -140 favorite in Game 6.

Kings vs. Oilers (Kings lead 3-2)

Date: Thursday, May 12
Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS or on the TBS App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

