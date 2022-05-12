How to watch Maple Leafs vs. Lightning in Game 6 via live online stream

TBS will host Thursday’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The Maple Leafs pulled off a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night to give them a 3-2 lead in the series going into Game 6. Auston Matthews broke a 3-3 tie in the third period for Toronto’s third goal of the final period. Jack Campbell finished with 32 saves in the victory. The Maple Leafs are one win away from knocking off the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs as the series heads back to Tampa for Game 6 on Thursday night.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

Date: Thursday, May 12

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS or on the TBS App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.