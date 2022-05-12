How to watch Bruins vs. Hurricanes in Game 6 via live online stream

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Carolina took a 3-2 lead in the series with a 5-1 home victory on Tuesday night, putting themselves a win away from moving on to the next round. The Hurricanes took an early 2-0 lead in the first period and were never threatened after that. Rookie Seth Jarvis scored two goals, and goalie Antti Raanta finished with 34 saves. No team has a won a road game in this series as it heads back to Boston for Thursday night’s Game 6 matchup.

Bruins vs. Hurricanes

Date: Thursday, May 12

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.