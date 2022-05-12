 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Blues vs. Wild in Game 6 via live online stream

We go over how to watch the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild on Thursday in Game 6 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

By nafselon76
/ new
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild in Game 6 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Enterprise Arena in downtown St. Louis.

In Game 5 St. Louis withstood two more goals from Minnesota’s future MVP candidate Kirill Kaprizov and a 2-1 first-period deficit before getting four unanswered goals and a third-period hat trick from Vladimir Tarasenko to earn a 5-2 victory and the chance to win the series on home ice.

The Blues, who won the Stanley Cup in 2019, got another great effort from goalie Jordan Binnington (30 saves). Binnington snapped a nine-game playoff losing skid with the St. Louis win in Game 4 and looks more like the guy that lead the Blues to the Cup three years ago. St. Louis is a slight favorite at -115 and is -300 to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook. Minnesota is betting at -105.

Blues vs. Wild (Blues lead 3-2)

Date: Thursday, May 12
Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation