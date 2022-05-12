How to watch Blues vs. Wild in Game 6 via live online stream

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild in Game 6 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Enterprise Arena in downtown St. Louis.

In Game 5 St. Louis withstood two more goals from Minnesota’s future MVP candidate Kirill Kaprizov and a 2-1 first-period deficit before getting four unanswered goals and a third-period hat trick from Vladimir Tarasenko to earn a 5-2 victory and the chance to win the series on home ice.

Vladimir Tarasenko's two goals in 68 seconds is a Blues #StanleyCup Playoffs record, surpassing Brendan Shanahan's two goals in 85 seconds during the 1994-95 season. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/Db7k2ivj2c — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 11, 2022

The Blues, who won the Stanley Cup in 2019, got another great effort from goalie Jordan Binnington (30 saves). Binnington snapped a nine-game playoff losing skid with the St. Louis win in Game 4 and looks more like the guy that lead the Blues to the Cup three years ago. St. Louis is a slight favorite at -115 and is -300 to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook. Minnesota is betting at -105.

Blues vs. Wild (Blues lead 3-2)

Date: Thursday, May 12

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

