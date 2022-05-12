Picks for Wild vs Blues in Game 6 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The St. Louis Blues will look to close out their first-round series with the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 on Thursday, May 12. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET at Enterprise Arena in downtown St. Louis. The Blues lead the series 3-2.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wild vs Blues: Game 6 prediction

Goal Line: Wild +1.5 (+255); Blues -1.5 (-205)

Wild: -110

Blues: -110

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-105); Under 6.5 (-115)

The battle between Central Division rivals has been as good as expected and hopefully we’re just seeing the beginning of a long stretch of Stanley Cup playoff series between the Blues and Wild. However St. Louis has been just a little better much like it was during the regular season, when the Blues won all three contests and two in overtime. Minnesota’s talented forward Kirill Kaprizov has shown his playoff mettle with seven goals. I expect he’ll get at least one more in Game 6, but it won’t be enough to stop the re-energized Blues in their hunt to win a second Stanley Cup in four years.

Pick: Blues -110

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.