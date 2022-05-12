Picks for Maple Leafs vs. Lightning in Game 6 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to end the two-year reign of the Tampa Bay Lightning when they play Game 6 of their first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday, May 12. Puck drop is at 7:40 p.m. ET from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The game will be shown on TBS. Toronto has a 3-2 series lead.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning: Game 6 prediction

Goal Line: Maple Leafs +1.5 (-210); Lightning -1.5 (+175)

Maple Leafs: +115

Lightning: -135

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-125); Under 6.5 (+105)

If there were questions about what the 2022 Toronto Maple Leafs are made of they answered some of them with a 4-3 win over Tampa Bay in Game 5 on Tuesday. The Lightning jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Leafs struck by with goals from John Tavares, Morgan Reilly and William Nylander to take a 3-2 third period lead. Ryan McDonagh tied it for the Bolts later in the third, but with the game and command in the series on the line Mitchell Marner and Auston Matthews came up with the biggest play of their careers.

The loss was crushing to Tampa Bay considering their big guns, Victor Hedman (goal), Steven Stamkos (goal) and Nikita Kucherov (two assists) had good games. Usually the Lightning don’t lose when those three perform at the level they did. But 2022 is a different year and it might time for a new Stanley Cup winner. Toronto will make sure that happens Thursday night on the road.

Pick: Maple Leafs (+115)

