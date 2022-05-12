NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Thursday, May 12

TNT and TBS will host Stanley Cup Playoff doubleheaders on Thursday, May 12. Each of the four series are in Game 6. Times and teams are below.

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning will have to avoid elimination on home ice after Game 5 losses Tuesday. The Carolina Hurricanes dominated Boston in a 5-1 decision and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Lightning 4-3. The Los Angeles Kings outlasted the Edmonton Oilers in overtime, 5-4, and will have chance to complete the upset at home. St. Louis got a third-period hat trick from Vladimir Tarasenko to earn a 5-2 road win at Minnesota.

Notable odds from DraftKings Sportsbook on matchups (updated odds to win series)

NHL playoff schedule: Thursday, May 12

Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins (Carolina leads 3-2)

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

Moneyline odds: Hurricanes (+105); Bruins (-125)

Series odds: Hurricanes (-350); Bruins (+270)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning (Toronto leads 3-2)

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Moneyline odds: Maple Leafs (+110); Lightning (-130)

Series odds: Maple Leafs (-350); Lightning (+270)

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

Moneyline odds: Wild (-105); Blues (-115)

Series odds: Wild (+235); Blues (-300)

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings (Los Angeles leads 3-2)

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Moneyline odds: Oilers (-140); Kings (+120)

Series odds: Oilers (+150); Kings (-175)