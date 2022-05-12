NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Thursday, May 12

TNT and TBS will host Stanley Cup Playoff doubleheaders on Thursday, May 12. Each of the four series are in Game 6. Times and teams are below.
The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning will have to avoid elimination on home ice after Game 5 losses Tuesday. The Carolina Hurricanes dominated Boston in a 5-1 decision and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Lightning 4-3. The Los Angeles Kings outlasted the Edmonton Oilers in overtime, 5-4, and will have chance to complete the upset at home. St. Louis got a third-period hat trick from Vladimir Tarasenko to earn a 5-2 road win at Minnesota.
Notable odds from DraftKings Sportsbook on matchups (updated odds to win series)
NHL playoff schedule: Thursday, May 12
Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins (Carolina leads 3-2)
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App
Moneyline odds: Hurricanes (+105); Bruins (-125)
Series odds: Hurricanes (-350); Bruins (+270)
Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning (Toronto leads 3-2)
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App
Moneyline odds: Maple Leafs (+110); Lightning (-130)
Series odds: Maple Leafs (-350); Lightning (+270)
Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues (St. Louis leads 3-2)
Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App
Moneyline odds: Wild (-105); Blues (-115)
Series odds: Wild (+235); Blues (-300)
Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings (Los Angeles leads 3-2)
Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App
Moneyline odds: Oilers (-140); Kings (+120)
Series odds: Oilers (+150); Kings (-175)