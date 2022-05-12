 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full field for 2022 PGA Championship

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

By Collin Sherwin
Phil Mickelson of The USA tees off the 14th hole during day three of the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf &amp; Country Club on February 05, 2022 in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

The world’s best golfers will compete for the Wanamaker Trophy at the 2022 PGA Championship from May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

As of right now both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are scheduled to be a part of the field. It would be Mickelson’s first tournament in the U.S. since his divisive comments regarding the new Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. As the defending champion of this event, one where at the age of 50 he pulled off one of the great major upsets in the history of the game, his defense of the Wanamaker Trophy will likely be overshadowed.

The LIV league is to hold a tournament on June 9-11 in London, and card-carrying pros have been denied permission from the PGA Tour to participate.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Jon Rahm is the favorite at +1100. 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler trails just behind at +1200, the same number as Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa both check in at +1400.

Here is the listed complete field for the 2022 PGA Championship teeing off Thursday, May 19th. Only 155 players are listed while 156 will begin the tournament. The extra spot is for the winner of the 2022 Byron Nelson on Sunday if that player isn’t previously qualified. For that position and any withdrawals by the players below, alternates will be added to the field.

2022 PGA Championship field

Abraham Ancer
Adria Arnaus
Alex Beach
Rich Beem
Oliver Bekker
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Brandon Bingaman
Richard Bland
Michael Block
Matt Borchert
Keegan Bradley
Ryan Brehm
Dean Burmester
Sam Burns
Laurie Canter
Patrick Cantlay
Paul Casey
Alex Cejka
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Tyler Collet
Corey Conners
John Daly
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Bryson DeChambeau
Paul Dickinson
Jason Dufner
Harris English
Tim Feenstra
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Tommy Fleetwood
Sergio Garcia
Lucas Glover
Talor Gooch
Branden Grace
Lanto Griffin
Jusin Harding
Adam Hadwin
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Lucas Herbert
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Sam Horsfield
Rikuya Hoshino
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Austin Hurt
Sungjae Im
Yuki Inamori
Colin Inglis
Nic Ishee
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Jared Jones
Matt Jones
Sadom Kaewkanjana
Takumi Kanaya
Martin Kaymer
Bio Kim
Chan Kim
Joohyung Kim
Si Woo Kim
Ryosuke Kinoshita
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak
Jinichiro Kozuma
Matt Kuchar
Anirban Lahiri
Pablo Larrazabal
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
Marc Leishman
Luke List
Davis Love III
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Hideki Matsuyama
Sean McCarty
Rory McIlroy
Maverick McNealy
Kyle Mendoza
Troy Merritt
Shaun Micheel
Phil Mickelson
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Collin Morikawa
Jesse Mueller
Sebastian Munoz
Kevin Na
Dylan Newman
Joaquin Niemann
Alex Noren
Shaun Norris
Zac Oakley
Louis Oosthuizen
Carlos Ortiz
Ryan Palmer
Mito Pereira
Thomas Pieters
Ian Poulter
Seamus Power
Casey Pyne
Jon Rahm
Chad Ramey
Patrick Reed
Davis Riley
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Scott
Webb Simpson
Cameron Smith
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Brendan Steele
Henrik Stenson
Sepp Straka
Kevin Streelman
Hudson Swafford
Justin Thomas
Cameron Tringale
Erik van Rooyen
Daniel van Tonder
Harold Varner III
Jhonattan Vegas
Ryan Vermeer
Shawn Warren
Bubba Watson
Lee Westwood
Bernd Wiesberger
Aaron Wise
Matthew Wolff
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Wyatt Worthington II
Y.E. Yang
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris

PGA Club Professionals in italics

