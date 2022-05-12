Full field for 2022 PGA Championship

The world’s best golfers will compete for the Wanamaker Trophy at the 2022 PGA Championship from May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

As of right now both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are scheduled to be a part of the field. It would be Mickelson’s first tournament in the U.S. since his divisive comments regarding the new Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. As the defending champion of this event, one where at the age of 50 he pulled off one of the great major upsets in the history of the game, his defense of the Wanamaker Trophy will likely be overshadowed.

The LIV league is to hold a tournament on June 9-11 in London, and card-carrying pros have been denied permission from the PGA Tour to participate.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Jon Rahm is the favorite at +1100. 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler trails just behind at +1200, the same number as Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa both check in at +1400.

Here is the listed complete field for the 2022 PGA Championship teeing off Thursday, May 19th. Only 155 players are listed while 156 will begin the tournament. The extra spot is for the winner of the 2022 Byron Nelson on Sunday if that player isn’t previously qualified. For that position and any withdrawals by the players below, alternates will be added to the field.

2022 PGA Championship field

2022 PGA Championship Field Player Player Abraham Ancer Adria Arnaus Alex Beach Rich Beem Oliver Bekker Daniel Berger Christiaan Bezuidenhout Brandon Bingaman Richard Bland Michael Block Matt Borchert Keegan Bradley Ryan Brehm Dean Burmester Sam Burns Laurie Canter Patrick Cantlay Paul Casey Alex Cejka Cameron Champ Stewart Cink Tyler Collet Corey Conners John Daly Cam Davis Jason Day Bryson DeChambeau Paul Dickinson Jason Dufner Harris English Tim Feenstra Tony Finau Matt Fitzpatrick Rickie Fowler Ryan Fox Tommy Fleetwood Sergio Garcia Lucas Glover Talor Gooch Branden Grace Lanto Griffin Jusin Harding Adam Hadwin Brian Harman Padraig Harrington Tyrrell Hatton Russell Henley Lucas Herbert Garrick Higgo Harry Higgs Tom Hoge Nicolai Hojgaard Max Homa Billy Horschel Sam Horsfield Rikuya Hoshino Beau Hossler Viktor Hovland Mackenzie Hughes Austin Hurt Sungjae Im Yuki Inamori Colin Inglis Nic Ishee Dustin Johnson Zach Johnson Jared Jones Matt Jones Sadom Kaewkanjana Takumi Kanaya Martin Kaymer Bio Kim Chan Kim Joohyung Kim Si Woo Kim Ryosuke Kinoshita Chris Kirk Kevin Kisner Patton Kizzire Brooks Koepka Jason Kokrak Jinichiro Kozuma Matt Kuchar Anirban Lahiri Pablo Larrazabal K.H. Lee Min Woo Lee Marc Leishman Luke List Davis Love III Shane Lowry Robert MacIntyre Hideki Matsuyama Sean McCarty Rory McIlroy Maverick McNealy Kyle Mendoza Troy Merritt Shaun Micheel Phil Mickelson Keith Mitchell Francesco Molinari Collin Morikawa Jesse Mueller Sebastian Munoz Kevin Na Dylan Newman Joaquin Niemann Alex Noren Shaun Norris Zac Oakley Louis Oosthuizen Carlos Ortiz Ryan Palmer Mito Pereira Thomas Pieters Ian Poulter Seamus Power Casey Pyne Jon Rahm Chad Ramey Patrick Reed Davis Riley Justin Rose Xander Schauffele Scottie Scheffler Adam Scott Webb Simpson Cameron Smith J.J. Spaun Jordan Spieth Brendan Steele Henrik Stenson Sepp Straka Kevin Streelman Hudson Swafford Justin Thomas Cameron Tringale Erik van Rooyen Daniel van Tonder Harold Varner III Jhonattan Vegas Ryan Vermeer Shawn Warren Bubba Watson Lee Westwood Bernd Wiesberger Aaron Wise Matthew Wolff Gary Woodland Tiger Woods Wyatt Worthington II Y.E. Yang Cameron Young Will Zalatoris

PGA Club Professionals in italics