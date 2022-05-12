Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Thursday, May 12

We have a short slate — per usual for Thursdays — made even shorter by the fact that the night slate on DraftKings contains only three games. If you don’t like that, you’ll have to get in on the action by 1 p.m. instead. Still, there are some stack opportunities tonight.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Thursday, May 12.

Tim Anderson ($5,200)

Luis Robert ($4,900)

Yoan Moncada ($4,000)

Gavin Sheets ($3,600)

RHP Luis Gill will make his season debut for the Yankees tonight. Although he had a great run when he got to the Majors last year, his high walk rate (5.8 walks per nine) eventually caught up to him. That walk rate is even higher this year at Triple-A (6.4), and Gil has been getting crushed in the Minors, allowing five homers and 18 earned runs in 17 innings pitched. So, this is an all-hands-on-deck situation if you’re looking to stack the White Sox; there are many reasonable choices here. Gil likes to lean on his fastball, so Anderson, who hits fastballs extremely well, is a must.

Nick Castellanos ($4,400)

Jean Segura ($3,900)

Rhys Hoskins ($3,800)

Alec Bohm ($3,500)

Hard to turn down the Dodgers for stacking purposes, but Phillies starter Zack Wheeler has looked like his old, dominant self his past couple of times out, so shift your focus instead to Philly, which will see left-hander Tyler Anderson tonight. So, load up on these right-handed batters. Castellanos has been fantastic against LHPs throughout his career, and this year is no exception. Segura is batting .452 with three home runs this month, and Hoskins looks like he is ready to bust out of his slump. He hit a grand slam on Wednesday.

Corey Seager ($4,800)

Jonah Heim ($4,600)

Marcus Semien ($3,800)

Brad Miller ($2,600)

The Rangers have a lot of slumping hitters right now, but Seager is not one of them as he has homered three times in his past two games and has an OPS over 1.000 at home. With rookie RHP Jon Heasley on the mound, this is a good spot to use Miller and save some cap space.