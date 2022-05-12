Best MLB bets to consider for Thursday, May 12

The MLB has a relatively light slate for Thursday with eight games scheduled to take place from early afternoon till late at night including a matchup between the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins that will pick up in the top of the fourth inning in the first game of a doubleheader.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Thursday, May 12

Twins Moneyline (+115)

The Twins have a 5-1 deficit heading into Game 1, but this wager is for the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader. Minnesota has a slightly better offense than Houston this season, and they will give the ball to Josh Winder, who has been fantastic early in 2022. He has allowed just 4 earned runs over 22.1 innings pitched, and getting the Twins with plus odds is good value.

Reds ML (+115)

The Cincinnati Reds won consecutive series to improve to 7-24 this season thanks to an offense that is hitting the ball very well right now. Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Connor Overton started two games for the Cincinnati Reds this season, allowing just 3 earned runs over 10.2 innings of work. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker has a 5.68 ERA heading into start No. 7 in 2022.

Reds-Pirates O8 runs (-105)

Sticking with the same game, let’s go in thinking the Reds offensive surge will continue. Cincinnati averaged 7.3 runs over their previous eight games, some of which against some quality pitchers. The Reds scored at least 4 runs in every game during that span, and Brubaker has been hittable early on.

James Kaprielian O5.5 strikeouts (+100)

Oakland Athletics starter James Kaprielian has been a high-strikeout pitcher early on in his career, and he will go up against a Detroit Tigers offense that is slightly below average in terms of strikeouts per game. If Kaprielian can get into the sixth inning, there’s a good shot his strikeout total hits the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.