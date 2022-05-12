MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Thursday, May 12

The MLB DFS main slate is a light one on Thursday with just three afternoon games, so get your lineups in early as the first pitch gets started at 1:05 p.m. ET. Below is a preview of the top pitchers, hitters and value plays to consider before submitting your DFS lineups.

Top Pitchers

Jordan Hicks, STL vs. BAL ($7,800) — The St. Louis Cardinals pitcher will make his seventh appearance and fifth start as he transitions from the bullpen to the rotation. He has a 3.78 ERA through 16.2 innings of work and has high strikeout numbers early on, going up against a Baltimore Orioles lineup that strikes out quite a bit.

James Kaprielian, OAK vs. DET ($7,500) — The Oakland Athletics starter is another high-strikeout thrower as he makes his third start of 2022 against the Detroit Tigers lineup that is below average in terms of the number of strikeouts per game and ranks dead last in runs per game this season.

Top Hitters

Nolan Arenado, STL vs. BAL ($6,000) — The Cardinals third baseman is putting together a solid season in Year 2 with the organization, leading the team with 7 home runs, 25 RBIs and a .315 batting average. Arenado has just 1 hit over the previous three games, but he remains a dangerous threat at the plate.

Cedric Mullens, BAL vs. STL ($5,400) — The Baltimore centerfielder leads the Orioles in home runs with 5 so far this season and is seeing the ball extremely well right now. Mullens has at least 1 hit in 10 of the last 11 games with 18 hits over that span including four against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Value Pitcher

Joan Adon, WAS vs. NYM ($7,000) — The Nationals will start with the 23-year-old right-hander on the mound Thursday. The numbers have not been great early on with a 6.99 ERA through six starts, but he’s doing well in strikeout numbers, which could make him worth an add as one of the cheaper pitchers on the slate.

Value Hitter

Nelson Cruz, WAS vs. NYM ($4,400) — The Washington Nationals hitter has not put up great numbers early on in 2022 with just a .174 batting average. Cruz has started to find his stride at the plate as he looks to extend his hitting streak to six games and hit a couple home runs during that span including a three-run blast in yesterday’s win.