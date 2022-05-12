Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Thursday, May 12

Looking at the four games that start after 6:00 p.m. ET tonight, there are some intriguing player props available. Here are three to consider buying into this Thursday.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Thursday, May 12

Corey Seager OVER 0.5 home runs (+285)

After hitting two homers on Tuesday, Seager went deep again Wednesday. Can he make it three in a row? A matchup versus rookie right-hander Jon Heasley is no reason to shy away from him. Seager has now homered seven times in 14 home games this year.

Nick Castellanos OVER 1.5 total bases (+105)

Nicky C has a robust .407/.448/.667 slash line versus left-handed pitching this season. Dodgers southpaw Tyler Anderson has been pretty solid this season, but it’s hard to turn down Castellanos against any lefty right now.

Zack Wheeler OVER 2.5 earned runs (+110)

Following a rough first few weeks, last year’s NL Cy Young Award runner-up has looked like an ace. However, Wheeler’s great outings recently came against the Rangers and Rockies. A road start against the Dodgers’ loaded lineup is a much taller order. And L.A. will probably be out with something to prove after losing a series to the Pirates.

