Which teams are in the conference finals of the 2022 NBA playoffs?

We’ve started to reach the business end of the conference semifinals in the 2022 NBA playoffs, with spots in the conference finals up for grabs. It has been an exciting round compared to past second-round matchups, with all four contests set to go to at least Game 6.

The No. 1 seeds in each conference have a chance to lock up their respective series on the road. The Miami Heat will attempt to close out the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Phoenix Suns hope to bounce back from their previous disasters in Dallas by taking down the Mavericks. The defending champions Milwaukee Bucks have a home Game 6 and will look to seal the deal against the Boston Celtics. The Memphis Grizzlies showed some fight even with Ja Morant out, dominating the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 to send that series back to the Bay.

Here’s a look at the playoff bracket as the conference finals draw closer.

Eastern conference finalists

Heat vs. 76ers (MIA leads 3-2)

Celtics vs. Bucks (MIL leads 3-2)

Western conference finalists

Suns vs. Mavericks (PHX leads 3-2)

Grizzlies vs. Warriors (GSW leads 3-2)