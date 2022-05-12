Pick on the Total for Astros-Twins on Thursday

A pair of 25-year old starting pitchers will be featured in Minnesota on Thursday as Josh Winder of the Twins and Luis Garcia will be on full display after the teams finish up the suspended game from Wednesday.

Houston Astros (-130, 8.5) vs Minnesota Twins

Winder has continued to show the great command at the minor league level to the big show, averaging 1.6 walks per nine innings last season between the AA and AAA levels last season and that same 1.6 walks per nine innings rate this season.

The Twins initially had Winder coming out of the bullpen but in his first two career starts, has given up one unearned run with five hits allowed and 15 strikeouts across 12 innings of work.

For Garcia, he has reversed his home and road splits from a season ago, giving up just two runs across 10 innings in two road starts this season while logging 4.34 ERA at home after last season his ERA was 2.39 at home and 4.24 on the road.

The Twins have Byron Buxton back from injury but are shorthanded in the lineup with Kyle Garlick, Trevor Larnach, Miguel Sano, and Carlos Correa all on the injured list, scoring four runs or fewer the past six games without the bulk of these injured players.

With both teams entering Thursday ranked in the top four of MLB bullpen ERA and overall team ERA, runs will be scarce.

The Play: Astros vs Twins Under 8.5

