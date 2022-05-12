Sebastián Muñoz fires a 60 to open 2022 Byron Nelson Tournament

We knew that TPC Craig Ranch would be a birdie-fest for the 2022 Byron Nelson Tournament. But Sebastián Muñoz took it to the next level firing a first round 60 (-12) on Thursday to take a four-shot lead early.

Last year K.H. Lee won the event at -25, and with ideal conditions in the Metroplex this week, it was clear players would need to go low to be the winner.

But there’s low, and then there’s 60.

Muñoz went out in 32 with three birdies, a bogey on No. 8, but an eagle on the Par 5 No. 9. But he really did damage on the way in, with six birdies and an eagle on No. 12 to take a big lead to the clubhouse.

With plenty of golfers yet to tee off, the low scores for the day might not be over. But anytime someone fires a 60 they’ve got to feel good about having a lead Friday morning. Muñoz was +6500 at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the first round leader before play started on Thursday.